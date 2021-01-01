Academy Award Badgers

Not this year, but the UW does claim quite a few Oscar nominees and winners among its alumni. To the best of our knowledge, there have been seven award-winning alumni and another seven who had to say, “It was an honor just to be nominated.” The most recent Badger winner was Nicole Rocklin ’01 who, in 2016, took home the biggest Oscar of them all — Best Picture for Spotlight, which she produced. Two other alumni have won in the Best Picture category: Thomas Rosenberg ’68 in 2004 for Million Dollar Baby and Walter Mirisch ’42 in 1967 for In the Heat of the Night. Mirisch also received two honorary awards from the academy for his work. Pat Hanrahan ’77, PhD’85 has three Oscars for his work in technical achievement (in 2014, 2004, and 1993). In 2004, renowned director Errol Morris ’69 won the Best Documentary award for Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert McNamara. The UW has one win in the screenplay category — Marshall Brickman ’62 for Annie Hall (1978) — and two in the best actor category from the now controversial Fredric March 1920, who won for The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932).