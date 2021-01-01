Abe’s Lucky Foot

It is always important to put your best foot forward, and mine happens to be my left! When you do visit, you won’t be wondering which foot to rub since my left foot is a little less bronze than the rest of me. People who frequent Bascom Hill rub my foot for good luck; whether it be for that looming final exam or a Badger win. Plan extra time if you visit during Commencement Weekend; I’m one of the most popular spots on campus as eager graduates celebrate with a climb up on my lap and whisper their hopes and dreams into my ear. However, folklore has it that if you make the climb too early in your UW career, you won’t graduate. All legends and tales aside, make sure to say “Hi” when you visit, Miki. After all, I have the best view on campus.