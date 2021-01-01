The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter supports more than 23,000 UW–Madison alumni living in the Twin Cities and is one of the largest and most active chapters in the country. We provide $20,000 in scholarships annually to local students attending the UW. The chapter hosts a variety of reasonably-priced events throughout the year enabling Badger alumni, families, students, and friends of all ages and backgrounds to mingle in that famous Badger way.