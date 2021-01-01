The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Twin Cities purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison's positive impact on the world.

The WAA: Twin Cities Chapter supports more than 23,000 UW–Madison alumni living in the Twin Cities and is one of the largest and most active chapters in the country. We provide $20,000 in scholarships annually to local students attending the UW. The chapter hosts a variety of reasonably-priced events throughout the year enabling Badger alumni, families, students, and friends of all ages and backgrounds to mingle in that famous Badger way.