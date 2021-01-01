Thanks for your interest in our chapter. There are many different ways to get involved.

1. Sign up for our email list.

Update your information (most importantly – your local mailing address) to start receiving our chapter emails.

2. Attend local events.

We will post event updates here on the website. You can also receive updates by following us on social media.

3. Attend a chapter leader meeting.

All alumni are invited and encouraged to attend. Please contact Twin Cities for more information.

There are plenty of ways to get involved with the Wisconsin Alumni Association Twin Cities Chapter!

4. Volunteer