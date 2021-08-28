Past Events

Supporting the next generation of Badgers

Fill the Hill -- After a year of going virtual, the flamingos were back in 2021 on Bascom Hill. Fill the Hill , a beloved homecoming event at UW-Madison, is a fundraising effort in support of the university. Twin Cities alumni came together as a community and helped to Fill the Hill, raising over $5,000 that included a generous match by the George and Dorthy Pellegrin WAA Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Blast was back -- 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of Pohle's Badger Blast - one of the largest UW tailgates held outside of Madison. It's before the Badgers battle the Gophers for Paul Bunyan's axe. While the Badger gridiron team was unable to hang on to the axe last season, TC Badgers still rose to the occasion. We raised nearly $10,000 with proceeds going to the Twin Cities Alumni Scholarship Fund! Did you miss out on Pohle's Badger Blast or just want to relive the experience? We still have t-shirts available at our chapter store. Proceeds support the scholarship fund.