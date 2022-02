Facilitating global humanitarian work from the Twin Cities

UW alumni are an accomplished group. Alumni have been awarded Nobel Prizes and Pulitzer Prizes. Some serve as CEOs and many are distinguished leaders in their fields of study and work. One such notable Twin Cities alumni leader is Adriana Alejandro Osorio PhD '07. Read more about how Alejandro Osorio is using her knowledge gained at the UW to improve the lives of others in this recent edition of Badger Vibes.