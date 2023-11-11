Great Trains and Grand Canyons

Inspire your sense of adventure and board the Grand Canyon Railway for an epic journey to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. See the cliff dwellings of Montezuma Castle National Monument and the restored mining town of Jerome. Ride the Verde Canyon Railroad along a spectacular route between two national forests. Complete your trip in Scottsdale’s Old Town, where Western storefronts recall a departed era. This experience combines the scenery of the American West with Native American history at the Montezuma Castle National Monument; the Old West nostalgia of two train rides; and five nights at a picturesque property in Sedona. Just north of Phoenix, Sedona is known for its upscale resorts, art galleries and breathtaking red rock scenery. The trip concludes with a fun Chuckwagon Supper and Stage Show before heading home with many great memories of this adventure.