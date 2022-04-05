The UW Now in New York City

The Future of Money and Finance

On this year’s Day of the Badger—a day for Badgers and friends to share their pride, passion, and patronage for all things UW–Madison —join fellow UW alumni in New York City to hear from leaders at the forefront of finance and technology. These panelists will discuss trends and predictions concerning currency, economics, and more. The panel will be moderated by Ricky Sandler ’91, founder and CEO/CIO of Eminence Capital and an adjunct professor of finance at UW–Madison.

Be there for this exciting talk with renowned experts who will answer your questions; remarks from LaVar Charleston, chief diversity officer at UW–Madison; a campus update from Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association; and a reception. Plus, join us for a pre-event reception featuring local alumni of color. This is your opportunity to connect with fellow Badgers in a smaller, more casual gathering before the main program begins.

Prefer to attend the program virtually? Join us for free from the comfort of your own home via UW Now Livestream.

Please register by April 1.

Cost

$25 per person

$15 for young alumni

Speaker

Mike Stohler, PhD, is the chief investment officer of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. He was selected for this role last month after a nationwide search. Previously, he served as the managing director of investments at Washington University (Saint Louis) Investment Management Company (WUIMC). Prior to joining WUIMC, Stohler worked in multi-asset class portfolio management with JP Morgan Private Bank. He began his career as a high school physics teacher in Indiana before earning a PhD in physics at Purdue University in 2002. He later received a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Schedule

4:30 p.m. Pre-event reception 5:45 p.m. Check-in 6:15 p.m. Opening remarks 6:30 p.m. Program with Q & A, followed by a reception 9:30 p.m. Event concludes

The Wisconsin Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance on COVID-19 from local authorities and the CDC. We will take all appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. Details on those measures will be shared with registrants prior to the event.