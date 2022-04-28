Member Appreciation Event at Wisconsin Brewing Company

WAA members, it’s time to raise a glass. You’re invited to Celebrate On at an event that taps into the sense of community that makes being a member so special.

Put on your favorite Badger red and join with fellow WAA members at Wisconsin Brewing Company for some spirited fun that’ll include:

A special appearance by Bucky Badger

Brief remarks from WAA’s chief alumni officer, Sarah Schutt, and Wisconsin Brewing’s master blender and manager of cellar operations, James Kramer ’07

Complimentary pizza from Ian’s, ice cream from Babcock Hall, and one drink ticket per attendee (additional beverages available for purchase)

An interactive photo booth, yard games, and firepits

Indoor and outdoor gathering spaces for the comfort of guests

This casual, family-friendly event is free to attend (come and go at your convenience). But registration is required due to capacity limits. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and no pets will be allowed at this event.