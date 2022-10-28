Home
>
Brendan Cumiskey Named Partner at Dalton
Brendan Cumiskey Named Partner at Dalton
Brendan Cumiskey ’01, MA’02 has recently been promoted to partner at Dalton, an award-winning brand and communications agency operating in Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Nashville. Cumiskey is president at Dalton.
More Alumni Notes
Shawn Marie Boyne MA’02, PhD’07 has been appointed associate vice chancellor of undergraduate education at the University of Illinois–Springfield.
Ian Wagreich ’90 has received the 2022 Sam Williamson Mentor Award from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Sarah Craver MFS’12 has joined CUNY-Hunter College as director of Education Abroad.
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Shawn Marie Boyne MA’02, PhD’07 has been appointed associate vice chancellor of undergraduate education at the University of Illinois–Springfield.
Ian Wagreich ’90 has received the 2022 Sam Williamson Mentor Award from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Sarah Craver MFS’12 has joined CUNY-Hunter College as director of Education Abroad.
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Shawn Marie Boyne MA’02, PhD’07 has been appointed associate vice chancellor of undergraduate education at the University of Illinois–Springfield.
Ian Wagreich ’90 has received the 2022 Sam Williamson Mentor Award from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Sarah Craver MFS’12 has joined CUNY-Hunter College as director of Education Abroad.
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.