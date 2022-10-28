Skip Navigation

Brendan Cumiskey Named Partner at Dalton

Oct. 28, 2022
Category: Career

Brendan Cumiskey ’01, MA’02 has recently been promoted to partner at Dalton, an award-winning brand and communications agency operating in Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Nashville. Cumiskey is president at Dalton.

