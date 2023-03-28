Home
Triple Badger Alumna Promoted at UHS
Sarah Clifford Glapa ’17, MPH’19, MS’20 was appointed associate director of marketing and health communication at the UW’s University Health Services (UHS). Glapa’s work reaches across campus as she also serves as an instructor in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
More Alumni Notes
After retirement from Alliant Energy in 2005 (after 28 years), in 2012 Alan Kjelland co-founded Mobility 4 Vets Wheelchair Shop, Inc., a 501(c)(3) to help people with mobility needs.
Pierce J. Peterson ’18 is listed as an inventor on nine patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2022.
