Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Triple Badger Alumna Promoted at UHS

Triple Badger Alumna Promoted at UHS

Mar. 28, 2023
Category: Career

Sarah Clifford Glapa ’17, MPH’19, MS’20 was appointed associate director of marketing and health communication at the UW’s University Health Services (UHS). Glapa’s work reaches across campus as she also serves as an instructor in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Triple Badger Alumna Promoted at UHS

Sarah Clifford Glapa ’17, MPH’19, MS’20 was appointed associate director of marketing and health communication at the UW’s University Health Servic...

How will you celebrate the UW? Check out the ways you can join the philanthropic festivities when Day of the Badger returns March 28–29.