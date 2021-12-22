Todd R. Weiss Named Managing Editor of EnterpriseAI

Todd R. Weiss ’86 was named as the managing editor of the technology news website EnterpriseAI.news, which covers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other high-performance computing technologies for enterprises and research. Weiss, a 1986 graduate of the UW–Madison journalism school, formerly was a staff writer for Computerworld and eWEEK and worked as a freelancer for TechRepublic, Linux.com, and a wide range of technology news websites for more than 20 years. Previously he was a staff writer for several newspapers, including the Lancaster New Era (Lancaster, Pennsylvania) and the Times Herald (Norristown, Pennsylvania). He also worked as an intern at the Journal Times in Racine, Wisconsin. In addition, Weiss is the long-time publicist for the Madison-based Gypsy Jazz band Harmonious Wail.