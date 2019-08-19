Todd Martin Receives 2019 Wisconsin State Bar President’s Award

Stinson LLP Partner Todd Martin is the recipient of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s 2019 President’s Award. Martin was presented with the award at a luncheon on June 12.

The President’s Award is given annually to attorneys for outstanding service to the bar and the profession. Martin was recognized for his service as chair of the State Bar Insurance and Member Benefits Committee and efforts to create an association health plan for members of the bar.

Martin counsels clients in health and welfare employee benefits regulation including HIPAA, COBRA, the Affordable Care Act and ERISA. He also advises insurers, third-party administrators, health plans, insurance agents and brokers on key insurance, corporate and regulatory issues. Martin is a frequent speaker on insurance regulation, health plans, and corporate governance. He was inducted as a Fellow of the Wisconsin Law Foundation in 2018.