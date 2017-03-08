Home
STEVE CUMMINGS, ’67
Dr. Cummings, a career clinical psychologist and therapist in Seattle, has published his chronicle of photos in book form. His web site, www.ubiquities.us, gives a description of each volume. He has traveled overseas for many years and to all fifty states.
More Alumni Notes
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
