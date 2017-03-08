Skip Navigation

STEVE CUMMINGS, ’67

Mar. 08, 2017
Category: Career

Dr. Cummings, a career clinical psychologist and therapist in Seattle, has published his chronicle of photos in book form. His web site, www.ubiquities.us, gives a description of each volume. He has traveled overseas for many years and to all fifty states.

