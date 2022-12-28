Home
Stephanie Kundert Promoted to Senior Vice President
Stephanie Kundert ’05, MA’11 of Washington, DC, has been promoted to senior vice president at Direct Impact, the nation’s leading grassroots communications firm and a subsidiary of BCW Global, one of the world’s largest public relations agencies and a member of WPP. In her role, Stephanie manages multistate public affairs and advocacy initiatives on behalf of nonprofits, companies and associations, particularly in the healthcare sector. This includes a nationwide campaign to improve EMS triage and transportation protocols for stroke patients that received a 2022 North American SABRE Award from PRovoke Media for Best in Healthcare: Healthcare Providers. The campaign was also named a Best in Public Affairs finalist at the 2022 PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards. Outside of the office, Stephanie helped organize and also served on a panel at the Public Affairs Council’s 2022 State & Local Government Relations Conference.