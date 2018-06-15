Scott K. Petersen, Esq. certified by Florida Bar as a specialist in Condominium and Planned Development Law

On June 1, 2018, Scott K. Petersen, Esq. (BBA ’89) was certified by the Florida Bar as a specialist in Condominium and Planned Development Law. This is the first year such a certification has been offered. Certification is The Florida Bar’s highest level of evaluation of the competency and experience of attorneys in the 27 areas of law approved for certification by the Supreme Court of Florida. 7 percent of eligible Florida Bar members, approximately 5,000 lawyers, are board certified.

Scott was certified in 2013 by the Florida Bar in the area of Business Litigation.