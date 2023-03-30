Home
Scott Lingren ’88 Discusses U.S. Semiconductor Expansion with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo
Scott Lingren ’88, and several other U.S. semiconductor company leaders met with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Austin, Texas, on March 1 to discuss plans to expand U.S. production of semiconductor chips. Secretary Raimondo is overseeing the CHIPS Act — $52.7 billion in funding to expand U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing, R & D, and workforce development.
Semiconductors control the computers we use to conduct business, as well as the internet; the mobile devices we use to communicate; the cars and planes that get us from place to place; the machines that diagnose and treat illnesses; the military systems that protect us; and the electronic gadgets we use to listen to music, watch movies, and play games, just to name a few uses.
Semiconductor production expansion is already planned in the U.S. by many chipmakers, including Intel, Samsung, TI, Wolfspeed, Global Wafers, Microchip, and TSMC. Schunk Xycarb Technology, a critical supplier to semiconductor manufacturers where Lingren is president and global managing director, expects to break ground mid-2023 on a new production facility to help keep up this huge increase in demand.