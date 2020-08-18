IDI Logistics Newest Chicago VP Scott Gibbel

Chicagoan Scott Gibbel has joined IDI Logistics as the Vice President in charge of the developer’s Chicago office.

Scott has in-depth knowledge of the Chicago industrial market, as well as previous experience as the Vice President at Brennan Investment Group and Leasing Associate at Prologis, both in Chicago.

IDI Logistics is a leading developer and manager of logistics real estate in the U.S. In its 30-year history, IDI Logistics has developed and acquired more than 100 world-class business parks and 750 warehouses totaling over 200 million SF throughout North America.