Sarah Craver Joins CUNY-Hunter College
Sarah Craver MFS’12 a graduate of the UW–Madison professional French master’s program, recently joined CUNY-Hunter College as their new director of Education Abroad. She had previously served in various international education roles in institutions throughout the Northeast, including at Tufts University and MIT.
More Alumni Notes
Shawn Marie Boyne MA’02, PhD’07 has been appointed associate vice chancellor of undergraduate education at the University of Illinois–Springfield.
Ian Wagreich ’90 has received the 2022 Sam Williamson Mentor Award from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
