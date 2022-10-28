Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Sarah Craver Joins CUNY-Hunter College

Sarah Craver Joins CUNY-Hunter College

Oct. 28, 2022
Category: Career

Sarah Craver MFS’12 a graduate of the UW–Madison professional French master’s program, recently joined CUNY-Hunter College as their new director of Education Abroad. She had previously served in various international education roles in institutions throughout the Northeast, including at Tufts University and MIT.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

In Memoriam: Robert “Bob” Blint, 1944–2022

Robert “Bob” Blint ’67 of Stoughton, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.