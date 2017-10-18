Samantha Johnson to Lead UHS Violence Prevention Efforts

Samantha Johnson, a UHS employee of more than three years, began her new role as Violence Prevention Manager for UHS Violence Prevention and Survivor Services on September 1.

Johnson, an alumna of the UW-Madison School of Social Work, has worked on issues related to gender-based violence and healthy sexuality at UW-Madison since 2010. During that time, she has specialized in peer education, men’s engagement, and bystander intervention, while also providing confidential victim advocacy services to survivors of sexual and relationship violence. This May, Johnson accepted the Student Personnel Association Campus Impact Award for her work to expand violence prevention education requirements for incoming students.

“I’m thrilled be doing this important work at an organization that takes a public health approach to this issue,” Johnson said. “The Violence Prevention team is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation to provide creative, relevant, and high-quality programs.”

As manager, Johnson will oversee UHS violence prevention efforts and serve as an on-campus expert for issues surrounding harassment, stalking, dating violence, and sexual assault. The violence prevention team, which includes three dedicated violence prevention specialists as well as student employees, will continue to coordinate these efforts with other campus prevention and response units.