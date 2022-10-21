Samantha Bowen Appointed UHS Assistant Director for Violence Prevention

Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 was recently appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison. She leads a team of violence prevention specialists, who work to understand and address root causes of relationship and sexual violence on campus and in the broader community. In 2017, Bowen received the Campus Impact Award for the Student Personnel Association for her work to expand campus primary violence prevention efforts and has been honored with several campus recognitions for her role advising and mentoring students.