Social Work Entrepreneur Roger Turenne Steps Down from CEO Position

Roger Turenne, MSSW ’60, founded Turenne and Associates in 1986. The company, which employs more than 1,000 people, owns and manages three nursing homes along with a medical supply company, three closed-door pharmacies, and an internet-based resource company providing support and services to long-term care and assisted living facilities across the United States. While his son Bill is the new CEO, Roger will remain active in the company.