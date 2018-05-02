Skip Navigation

Social Work Entrepreneur Roger Turenne Steps Down from CEO Position

May. 02, 2018
Category: Career

Roger Turenne, MSSW ’60, founded Turenne and Associates in 1986. The company, which employs more than 1,000 people, owns and manages three nursing homes along with a medical supply company, three closed-door pharmacies, and an internet-based resource company providing support and services to long-term care and assisted living facilities across the United States. While his son Bill is the new CEO, Roger will remain active in the company.

