Robert Schoeneck Garners Lifetime Achievement Award

Dec. 10, 2021
Category: Recognition

Robert Schoeneck ’56 was recognized by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) for a lifetime of outstanding achievements, developments, contributions, and services toward the evolution, reach, and growth of plastic blow molding.

For more information, visit SPE Blow Molding Lifetime Achievement Award.
