Home
>
Robert Schoeneck Garners Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert Schoeneck Garners Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert Schoeneck ’56 was recognized by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) for a lifetime of outstanding achievements, developments, contributions, and services toward the evolution, reach, and growth of plastic blow molding.
More Alumni Notes
Colin Finan ’03 was named senior advisor for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Louis W. Uccellini is retiring as director of the U.S. National Weather Service.
Charles Lavine ’69 led the investigation of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 was nominated by the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon for an award of excellence.
JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee has named Kelsey Cleland ’14 as its new president.
Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021.
Colin Finan ’03 was named senior advisor for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Louis W. Uccellini is retiring as director of the U.S. National Weather Service.
Charles Lavine ’69 led the investigation of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 was nominated by the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon for an award of excellence.
JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee has named Kelsey Cleland ’14 as its new president.
Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021.
Colin Finan ’03 was named senior advisor for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Louis W. Uccellini is retiring as director of the U.S. National Weather Service.
Charles Lavine ’69 led the investigation of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 was nominated by the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon for an award of excellence.
JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee has named Kelsey Cleland ’14 as its new president.
Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021.