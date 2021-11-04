Skip Navigation

Remembering Karen Schneider

Nov. 04, 2021
Category: Obituary

Karen Schneider ’80, MBA’82 passed away suddenly on October 26, 2021, at the age of 63 in Gig Harbor, Washington. She was a graduate of the University Wisconsin–Madison in 1980 and the Wisconsin School of Business in 1982 and a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was a successful business executive with a specialty in business development and contracts management. Over her career of 39 years, she worked for large corporations, such as General Dynamics, Honeywell Aerospace, SAIC, and Intel. She is survived by her husband Louis Perretta.

