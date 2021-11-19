Remembering Donald M. Levy

Skip Navigation

Nov. 19, 2021
Category: Obituary

Donald M. Levy ’56, PhD’65 passed away on November 7, 2021 at the age of 86. Born in Lynbrook, New York, Donald Marc Levy had a full life that saw him married to Rachel Michelson Levy for 64 years, with children Marc D. Levy and Dena B. Levy (Mark Goldstein), grandchildren Aaron D. Levy (Andrea Stewart) and Isabel B. Goldstein, brother Robert Levy (Kathleen Alexander), and countless friends.

For more information, visit Palo Alto Times.
