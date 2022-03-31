Rebecca Slaby Leads Nonprofit in Antibias Work

Rebecca Slaby ’97 (BA, Certificate in Global Studies, Certificate in Women’s Studies) is currently the director of AMAZEworks, an antibias nonprofit based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Rebecca and her organization have been featured on Minnesota Public Radio with Angela Davis (the MPR one, not the national equal rights activist, though OUR Angela Davis is a national-worthy equal rights stalwart) and featured in the Star Tribune. In her short time as director, she has nearly doubled the operating budget of a nonprofit during a pandemic and continues to grow as she and her staff work with organizational boards, school districts, small businesses, large businesses, large departments of government bodies — you name it — to further education and societal growth on bias, equity, diversity, and racial/cultural/identity issues throughout the Twin Cities and nationally.