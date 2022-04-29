Patricia Steinert Joins Sentry Board

Patricia Steinert ’82, a leader in health care research, has joined the Sentry Board of Directors.

Steinert currently is executive scientific director and associate professor of medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin Center for International Blood and Marrow Research. She has spent most of her career working in health care research and education.

Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO, said Steinert’s knowledge in health care will be beneficial for Sentry, a 118-year-old mutual insurance group that primarily serves businesses, including insurance and related services for the health care industry, among others.