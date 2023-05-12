Olivia Sanderfoot ‘15, MS’17 Wins Pprestigious Postdoctoral Fellowship

Dr. Olivia Sanderfoot ’15, MS’17 has been awarded the 2023 La Kretz Center for California Conservation Science Postdoctoral Fellowship. Sanderfoot studies how air pollution impacts birds — a direct extension of the research she conducted as a graduate student in Dr. Tracey Holloway’s lab at UW–Madison. Her fellowship will focus on modeling how wildfire smoke influences bird behavior and shapes species distributions. To learn more about her research and view recent publications, please visit Dr. Sanderfoot’s website.