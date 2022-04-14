Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Michael Weigel Promoted to Partner at Mayer Brown

Michael Weigel Promoted to Partner at Mayer Brown

Apr. 14, 2022
Category: Career

Michael Weigel ’10, JD’13 has been promoted to partner at Mayer Brown LLP. He is a member of the Fund Formation & Investment Management group in the firm’s Chicago office, representing private equity fund sponsors on a broad range of issues, including structuring, negotiating, and forming private equity funds, co-investments, joint ventures, and other investment opportunities with real estate–related investment strategies.

For more information, visit Mayer Brown.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Steve Braun Recognized for His Years of Community Service

Steve Braun ’83 has received a fourth award for his community service work.