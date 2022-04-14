Home
>
Michael Weigel Promoted to Partner at Mayer Brown
Michael Weigel Promoted to Partner at Mayer Brown
Apr. 14, 2022
Category: Career
Michael Weigel ’10, JD’13 has been promoted to partner at Mayer Brown LLP. He is a member of the Fund Formation & Investment Management group in the firm’s Chicago office, representing private equity fund sponsors on a broad range of issues, including structuring, negotiating, and forming private equity funds, co-investments, joint ventures, and other investment opportunities with real estate–related investment strategies.
For more information, visit Mayer Brown.