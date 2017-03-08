Matthew Jardine Promoted to Shareholder at Segal McCambridge

Skip Navigation

Mar. 08, 2017
Category: Career

Segal McCambridge is pleased to announce that Matthew Jardine has been elected shareholder in its Chicago office.
Mr. Jardine is experienced in pre-trial, trial and post-trial proceedings, having represented corporate clients in multimillion-dollar litigation in state and federal courts from coast to coast. He represents clients in a wide variety of litigation matters, including product liability, commercial litigation, class action, construction, environmental and other civil matters. He earned his B.A. from University of Wisconsin in 1992.

