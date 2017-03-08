Matthew Jardine Promoted to Shareholder at Segal McCambridge

Segal McCambridge is pleased to announce that Matthew Jardine has been elected shareholder in its Chicago office.

Mr. Jardine is experienced in pre-trial, trial and post-trial proceedings, having represented corporate clients in multimillion-dollar litigation in state and federal courts from coast to coast. He represents clients in a wide variety of litigation matters, including product liability, commercial litigation, class action, construction, environmental and other civil matters. He earned his B.A. from University of Wisconsin in 1992.