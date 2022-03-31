Home
>
Liam Gumley, Distinguished Scientist
Liam Gumley, Distinguished Scientist
Liam Gumley MS’90 has been awarded Distinguished Scientist by the Space Science and Engineering Center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
More Alumni Notes
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.