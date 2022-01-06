Home
>
Larry Mugler Heads School District Planning Committee
Larry Mugler Heads School District Planning Committee
Jan. 06, 2022
Category: Leadership
In fall 2021, Larry Mugler MS’72 was named the chair of Douglas County (Colorado) School District’s Long Range Planning Committee. The committee deals with boundary changes, capital needs, and land inventory decisions. Larry also works part-time for the Arapahoe County long-range planning section and teaches in the environmental policy program at the University of Denver. Larry earned his master’s degree in urban and regional planning from UW–Madison.
More Alumni Notes
Larry Mugler MS’72 was named the chair of Douglas County (Colorado) School District’s Long Range Planning Committee.