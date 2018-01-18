Duane Morris LLP Adds Kening Li, Ph.D., as Partner and Head of Intellectual Property in China

Kening Li, Ph.D., has joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner and Duane Morris & Selvam LLP as a director in the firm’s Shanghai office. Li joins after working at Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone, PLC, where he was Chief of IP, China, based in their Shanghai office. Li will be based in Shanghai and is the firm’s new head of Intellectual Property in Asia.

Li concentrates his practice in formulating intellectual property strategy and is highly experienced in worldwide IP procurement and enforcement, including patent litigation in both China and the United States, and patent and trademark prosecution. He has worked as a patent attorney, as in-house counsel and in private practice. Li served as general counsel for the Chinese Biopharmaceutical Association, USA for 12 years.

“The strength of Duane Morris’ intellectual property practice in the United States and our IP-focused office in Taiwan makes the expansion of our Asian practice in Shanghai a natural progression of our worldwide strategy,” said L. Norwood “Woody” Jameson, Chair of Duane Morris’ Intellectual Property Practice Group.

“We welcome the addition of Kening to complement the bench strength of our IP practice in Asia as we are seeing increasing interplay between China and the United States,” said Richard “Dick” Thurston, Ph.D., head of the Taiwan office and former Senior Vice President and general counsel of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

Li’s practice focuses on strengthening his clients’ competitive position with regard to protecting their IP portfolios. “Many of our clients see the protection of their IP portfolio as key to the success of their business in Asia due to globalization, the emergence of new technologies and the challenges of emerging economies that have chosen to imitate rather than innovate. We are witnessing an increasing number of cross-border IP disputes and IP issues in M&A transactions, which makes Kening a very welcome addition to our team,” said Chairman and Managing Director of Duane Morris & Selvam LLP, Leon Yee.

Li earned his doctorate in molecular biology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he also completed his juris doctor with honours. He is a graduate of Nanjing University. He is fluent in English and Mandarin and is admitted in California, Washington, D.C., United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

