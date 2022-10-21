Skip Navigation

Joe Sebranek Retires

Oct. 21, 2022
Category: Career

Dr. Joe Sebranek MS’71, PhD’74, Charles F. Curtiss Distinguished Professor in Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University, retired on August 31, 2022, after 47 years on the faculty at Iowa State.

