Joe Sebranek Retires
Dr. Joe Sebranek MS’71, PhD’74, Charles F. Curtiss Distinguished Professor in Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University, retired on August 31, 2022, after 47 years on the faculty at Iowa State.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.
Mark Johnston ’74 has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences.
Chris Winkler ’93 launched Consumer Science North earlier this year.
