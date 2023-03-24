Jerry Schaefer ’64 Obituary

On Monday, December 12, 2022, Jerold (Jerry) John Schaefer passed away with family by his side. Born March 15, 1942, in Neenah, WI, Jerry was 80 years old and living at home in Poinciana, FL, with Carol Schaefer, his wife of more than 56 years that were filled with joy, happiness, and adventure. Jerry and Carol Schaefer were married on August 4, 1967, in Madison, WI.

Son of late John R. and Mildred (nee Marten) Schaefer (Neenah, WI). Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (nee Fults) Schaefer (Poinciana, FL); children Linda Schaefer Brady (New York City) and David Schaefer (Grebbestad, Sweden); Jerry’s four grandchildren, Gavin Brady (16), Travis Brady (13) with son-in-law, Stephen Brady; Elsa Schaefer (10), and Marcus Schaefer (6) with daughter-in-law Linda R. Schaefer; his sister Glenace Klinker and brother-in-law Ted Klinker (Austin, TX); niece and goddaughter Kristen Klinker Sartor (Tony); nephew Daniel Klinker (Sharon); and great nephews and nieces Jeremy Klinker (Ashton), Alex Klinker, Jacob Sartor, and Carleigh Sartor; and family and friends from around the globe.

In Neenah, Jerry’s childhood was centered around Marten’s Dairy, the location of the family home of his parents, John and Mildred Schaefer. Neenah will always be home, and it’s where life-long friendships were forged like Jim Winters, his future best man. After setting a hurdles track record at Neenah High School, Jerry graduated high school in 1960. His next adventure took him to Madison, where he proudly marched in the Fifth Quarter to “On, Wisconsin!” His days as a Badger can best be understood through a petrified slice of cherry pie and his Alpha Delta Phi brothers from House on High, Pat Colloton, Jerry Gerndt, and Bruce Menzel. Jerry graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1964 with a bachelor of science in agriculture.