James Korom Receives George Tipler Award

Nov. 08, 2018
Category: Recognition

James R. Korom, Shareholder in the Government Law Group at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. received the George Tipler Award for Distinguished Service in School Law. The Wisconsin School Attorneys Association Board of Directors established the George Tipler Award and annually selects a recipient to recognize distinguished members of the legal profession who have dedicated their careers to helping Wisconsin schools.

