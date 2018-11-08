Home
James Korom Receives George Tipler Award
James R. Korom, Shareholder in the Government Law Group at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. received the George Tipler Award for Distinguished Service in School Law. The Wisconsin School Attorneys Association Board of Directors established the George Tipler Award and annually selects a recipient to recognize distinguished members of the legal profession who have dedicated their careers to helping Wisconsin schools.
More Alumni Notes
Shawn Marie Boyne MA’02, PhD’07 has been appointed associate vice chancellor of undergraduate education at the University of Illinois–Springfield.
Ian Wagreich ’90 has received the 2022 Sam Williamson Mentor Award from the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Sarah Craver MFS’12 has joined CUNY-Hunter College as director of Education Abroad.
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
