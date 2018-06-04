Kuczmarski Innovation Announces Promotion of Jacob T. Sherman to Senior Associate

Chicago, May 21, 2018-The Chicago-based innovation consulting firm Kuczmarski Innovation announces the promotion of Jacob T. Sherman to the position of Senior Associate. Previously he had held the position of Consultant.

Kuczmarski Innovation (KI) is a global management consultancy specializing in the acceleration of growth through product and service innovation. Founded in 1983, the firm focuses on innovation strategies and processes resulting in portfolios of potential new products and services for its clients. It is home to Chicago Innovation, the year-long series of events-including the Chicago Innovation Awards–designed to educate, connect, and celebrate the innovation community in the Chicago region.

“Jacob has superb skills in the research and analysis that lies at the heart of so much of our work on behalf of our clients. He is particularly effective in uncovering complex insights and communicating the significance of what is learned,” said Thomas D. Kuczmarski, founder and CEO of Kuczmarski Innovation. “We recognize that growth with this well-deserved promotion.”

As Senior Associate, Sherman will be responsible for conducting market research for the firm’s clients as well as presenting findings and analysis at major project milestones. He will manage selected innovation projects with the primary responsibility of managing the consulting team during design and research phases. He will participate in the firm’s staff training activities as well as in its overall marketing efforts.

In addition, Sherman serves as Marketing Manager of Kuczmarski Innovation and Contributing Editor of a KI subsidiary, Book Ends Publishing, specializing in books on leadership and innovation. He was editor of the recently published book “Lifting People Up: The Power of Recognition.”

Sherman is a 2014 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison.