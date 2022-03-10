Home
In Memoriam: Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021. Kathy married James E. Duffy on September 25, 1971, at St. Bernard in Madison, WI, and they shared 50 years of marriage together. She was a human ecology and education student at UW–Madison in the late 1960s and was only a few credits shy of a master’s degree in education.
More Alumni Notes
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Betty Tolen Janecky ’42 passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 101.
