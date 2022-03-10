In Memoriam: Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy

Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021. Kathy married James E. Duffy on September 25, 1971, at St. Bernard in Madison, WI, and they shared 50 years of marriage together. She was a human ecology and education student at UW–Madison in the late 1960s and was only a few credits shy of a master’s degree in education.