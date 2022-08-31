Hero Art Project: Susannah Perlman

Susannah Perlman ’92 is curator of ARTHOUSE.NYC, a digital art gallery and collective in NYC. Throughout the pandemic, ARTHOUSE.NYC created The Hero Art Project, portraits of health care heroes who lost their lives fighting COVID-19. The Hero Art Project will be exhibiting on the National Mall in DC in fall 2022. Generous partners at The Brave of Heart Fund and E4E Relief have made this exhibition and memorial a reality.