Gensburg Calandriello & Kanter, P.C. welcomes Thomas Canepa ’83

Chicago law firm Gensburg Calandriello & Kanter, P.C. announces the addition of Thomas V. Canepa as Senior Counsel in a move that strengthens the firm’s Tax Exempt and Nonprofit, Real Estate, Sports and Entertainment, Intellectual Property, and Venture & Emerging Companies practices. Tom brings more than 25 years of experience to GCK’s boutique law practice.

As a trusted outside general counsel, problem-solver and client advocate, Tom guides and advises business owners, entrepreneurs, management and corporate officers, directors and shareholder/members. The scope of his counsel includes the areas of business, corporate, transaction and finance matters incorporating strategy, entity management, commercial and venture funding, tax planning, intellectual property and trade secret protection, and real estate matters. Tom also brings a unique international perspective and experience to his work on behalf of churches, foundations, not-for-profit entities, and other strategic initiatives for his clients in Asia, Europe, and Central Asia.

As an Adjunct Professor in the Masters of Leadership Studies graduate program at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, Tom teaches the Business of Sports and Sports Business Ventures.