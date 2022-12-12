Two Lifetime Achievement Awards for Freida High

As Professor Emerita, I am immersed in numerous projects: writing articles on African and African American art, completing a book, creating art, and co-founding the Bronzeville Center for the Arts in Milwaukee, WI. Retirement for professors, art historians, artists, and many others means continuing to delve passionately into compelling projects.

I should add that I was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award as an artist and scholar at the 31st Annual James Porter Colloquium in 2021, sponsored by the Art Department of Howard University; co-hosted by Howard University and the National Gallery in Washington, D.C. Also, I was a recipient of a 2022 Wisconsin Visual Arts Legacy (Lifetime Achievement) Award, awarded biennially by the Museum of Wisconsin Art, the Wisconsin Visual Artists, and the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, arts, and letters.

Below are links that will provide information about my awards and the latter includes the awards of other 2022 Wisconsin awardees. My keynote lecture related to my 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award is posted in the Howard University link. It offers insight into my art and ideas over time. You may listen to the lecture and see samples of my artwork over time at your convenience.

I note one short essay that was just published: “Imade – Ben Enwonwu,” in African Modernism in America, 1946-1967, ed. Perrin M. Lathrop (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2022). This is a catalogue of a current exhibition that underscores the increasing interest in contemporary African art, a subject that my students at UW-Madison studied in my courses over the decades.