Emeritus Status Conferred upon Alumni Dr. Patrick McBride ’80

FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SCHOOL OF MADISON AND PUBLIC HEALTH: DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE:

“Chancellor Rebecca Blank has conferred emeritus status upon Patrick McBride, MD, MPH, professor, Cardiovascular Medicine, effective with his retirement planned for July 1, 2017.

As Associate Dean for Students at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH), Dr. McBride guided the next generation of physicians by directing and supervising Student Services, Admissions, and Multicultural Affairs. As director of Alumni Relations for UW SMPH, he provided development leadership for the medical school and raised over $3M in funds. He also served as president of the UW SMPH Medical Alumni Association.

In the clinical realm, Dr. McBride has served as director or associate director of several UW Health programs including Preventive Cardiology, Cardiac Rehabilitation, the Cholesterol Clinic, Active Living and Learning, and the Cardiac Arrest Prevention Program. He also led the Health Reform Committee of the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

Dr. McBride’s NIH-funded research program has focused on heart disease prevention, cholesterol management, tobacco cessation and research, diabetes, and obesity.

Please congratulate Dr. McBride on behalf of the department for his professional accomplishments and the distinctive contributions he has made to the university.”