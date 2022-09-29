Dean E. Simon Retires

After 40 years in the secondary classroom, Dean Simon, Class of ’83 is retiring. Dean taught chemistry, advanced chemistry, organic chemistry, polymer science (a course he developed), biology, physical science, and physics. His career spanned four decades, all at Kimberly High School. He received the Herb Kohl Award (2006), the Wisconsin Society of Science Teacher Excellence in Education Award (2012), and Coach of the Year for the state of Wisconsin (1996). His teams won two state girl’s basketball championships (1989 and 1996). He will retire to LaMotte Lake near Keshena, WI, with Joanne (Class of ’87), his wife.

While at the UW, Simon was a member of Chi Phi fraternity and the 1982 UW Homecoming court. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in broad field science education with a concentration in chemistry. He later received a master’s degree from Viterbo University.