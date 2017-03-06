David R. Williams Joins Faculty at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music

David R. Williams, who received his doctorate in Music (’95), has joined the faculty of the Crane Institute for Music Business at the Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam. He teaches courses in Music Law and Grant Writing to students pursuing careers in arts management, arts administration, audio engineering, artist management, and those interested in the music products industry. Additionally, he runs a consultancy practice for musicians and other creative people helping them with contract-related matters relevant to their careers as independent contractors.

Dr. Williams earned a JD from New York Law School (’02) and also holds an MM from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, and a BM in Musical Studies from SUNY Potsdam. His forthcoming book, The Enterprising Musician, explains music industry contracts in plain language and will be available Fall 2017 from Rowman & Littlefield Publishing.