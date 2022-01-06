Community Shares of Wisconsin Honors Founder Candace Weber

On September 23, 2021, Community Shares of Wisconsin presented Candace Weber ’96 with the Founders Award. The award was presented during Community Shares of Wisconsin’s 50th Anniversary Celebration & Community Change-Maker Awards event. A social justice fundraising pioneer, Weber helped found the Madison Sustaining Fund (now known as Community Shares of Wisconsin) in 1971 to continue the social justice work that started as a bail fund for anti-war protestors. Weber also helped to lay the foundation for Community Shares’ grassroots fundraising model by coordinating fundraising drives at the cash registers of local Madison cooperatives including Green Lantern, Mifflin Street Co-op, WSA Community Pharmacy, Soap Opera, and Yellow Jersey. Years later, she returned to the board of CSW as a community representative and now continues her dedication as a volunteer and advisor. Weber understands that this kind of longevity of commitment is a requirement for success in social justice work.