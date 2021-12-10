Colin Finan Appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Colin Finan ’03 was named senior advisor for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Most recently, Finan served as a vice president at McCabe Message Partners, a Washington-based public relations firm focused on health care communications. At McCabe, Finan was responsible for overseeing editorial content and consumer-facing communications for more than 50 foundations and nonprofit clients. Prior to McCabe, Finan worked as a manager and senior associate on the Safe Food Project at Pew Charitable Trusts. Colin was responsible for managing all federal and state outreach regarding passage and implementation of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act.