Christian Krautkramer Joins PathAI as Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel

Christian Krautkramer ’02, has joined PathAI as chief compliance officer and associate general counsel, and is a member of its leadership team. PathAI develops machine learning and deep learning (artificial intelligence) tools to improve both diagnostic and treatment capabilities by identifying disease biomarkers and predicting how individual patients will respond to various treatments, including for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In 2021, PathAI closed a $163M Series C funding round, and in 2022 received its first FDA clearance for AISight Dx, a digital pathology platform for primary diagnosis in clinical settings.

Christian joined PathAI after over 10 years in GE Healthcare’s Global Law & Policy Team, most recently as the general counsel for GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business in the Americas (United States, Canada, and South America). Christian earned his BS in political science and zoology from UW–Madison, and holds a JD from University of Minnesota Law School and an MPH from Boston University School of Public Health. Christian lives in Milwaukee and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Wisconsin Union Association.