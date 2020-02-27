Attorney Brian J. Seidl joins von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

von Briesen & Roper, s.c. announced today that Brian J. Seidl has joined the firm.

Attorney Brian J. Seidl is a member of the Government Law Group and Employment Section in the Madison office. Before joining von Briesen, Seidl served as an intern for Justice Brian Hagedorn of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and as a Clinical Law Student with the Neighborhood Law Clinic at the University of Wisconsin. Prior to entering the legal community, Seidl served as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps for nearly 11 years.

Seidl is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bar Association and the Dane County Bar Association. Seidl received a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin and a B.A. from Marquette University.