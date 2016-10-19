Adam Diederich Honored by Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Adam Diederich ’06 has honored Schiff Hardin associate Adam Diederich with its 2016 Young Lawyer Pro Bono Award. Adam will receive the award at the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee’s annual The Power of Voice benefit on October 20, 2016.

Adam has worked with the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee’s Education Equity Project (EEP) for the past four years. In that capacity, he has represented numerous students enrolled in Chicago-area schools who are facing potential expulsion. Adam’s successful representation ensures that the students’ education is not disrupted. The cases require investigation and interviews and frequently involve hearings before a school board or administrative law judge.

The 2016 Young Lawyer Pro Bono Award is now the second award Adam has earned for his work keeping students in school and ensuring that they receive due process throughout the expulsion process. He was also named EEP’s 2015 Advocate of the Year.